Bengaluru police have arrested Aarav Hanoi, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of 26-year-old Maya Gogoi, a professional vlogger from Assam. Reportedly, the suspect voluntarily surrendered to authorities after days on the run.

Hanoi was taken into custody outside Karnataka following an intensive manhunt. According to law enforcement sources, the arrest came after the suspect himself contacted police, expressing a willingness to surrender.

The incident took place in a service apartment in Bengaluru's upscale Indiranagar neighbourhood. Investigators discovered Maya Gogoi's body after receiving complaints about a foul odour emanating from a room at The Royal Livings apartment complex.

Preliminary police investigations reveal the murder appears to have been premeditated. Forensic evidence, including a knife and a nylon wire ordered online, suggests careful planning by the suspect.

Devaraj, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), disclosed that Hanoi works as a student councillor at Leap Scholar. The victim, who worked in Koramangala, was reportedly stabbed to death by her partner.