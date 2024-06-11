A prisoner identified as Dilwar Hussain Laskar has died of suicide in his cell at Silchar Central Jail. Laskar was incarcerated two months ago in connection with a rape case and was found dead in his room.

The prisoner hailed from the Sonai constituency in Cachar district.

Upon discovering the body, the police immediately responded to the scene and recovered Laskar's remains. The body has been sent to Silchar Medical College for an autopsy and further investigation.

Authorities are currently probing the circumstances surrounding Laskar's death, and efforts are being made to understand the factors that may have led to this tragic event.