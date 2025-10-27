Priyank Kharge accuses Himanta of twisting his words for “political spin” and attempting to “whitewash his failures”

Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Rural Development Priyank Kharge, on October 27, hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of twisting his words for “political spin” and attempting to “whitewash his failures.”

Kharge, responding to Sarma calling him a “first-class idiot” and the Assam government’s reported move to register a case against him, clarified that his comments on semiconductor investments were specific to industry decisions, not political attacks.

Kharge had earlier remarked that semiconductor manufacturing interests were being diverted towards Gujarat and Assam due to central government pressure, allegedly bypassing Karnataka despite its strong technical base.

He stated, “The BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting my words. My statement was clear — it was about semiconductor companies being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear preference for Karnataka because of our engineering talent and ecosystem.”



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The minister said Sarma should focus on issues like unemployment and farmer distress rather than “political gimmicks.” He also alleged that despite a decade of BJP rule, Assam continues to lag behind in health, education, and economic growth.

Taking a dig at Sarma’s remarks about corruption cases, Kharge said, “Every scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep.”

Kharge concluded, “When Congress returns to power in Assam, our focus will be on rebuilding faith in governance and ensuring people are free from the grip of fear created by political choices of a 3rd-rate crook.”

Sarma had earlier accused Kharge of “insulting the Assamese people” and criticised the Congress for not condemning his statement.