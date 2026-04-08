Priyank Kharge defends father's 'poisonous snake' jibe at BJP, RSS; hits out at Assam CM

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on April 8 defended remarks made by his father and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, as the political dispute with the BJP and RSS intensified. He also criticised Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, describing him as “frustrated” and accusing him of acting out of “caste privilege”.

Responding to questions over the “poisonous snake” analogy used by the Congress president, Priyank Kharge said the remarks had been misinterpreted. “What has he said? He said one must act if one encounters a poisonous snake. If you find a poisonous snake, will you feed it milk and nurture it, or will you drive it away?” he told reporters.

He argued that the comments were directed at ideologies he described as harmful to social harmony. “Who is sowing the seeds of communal poison in our society? Why? Should we save and nurture such ideologies? No,” he said, adding that this position had been consistent over time.

The minister further criticised the ideological framework of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, stating it did not align with constitutional values or adequately represent minorities, backward classes, Adivasis, Dalits and women. “They believe in Manusmriti; we follow the Constitution,” he said.

Referring again to the analogy, he added that in practical situations people act to remove threats. “Will you call a conservationist? They would take it and release it in the forest. If you don’t find one, what will you do? What do people in villages do?” he said, arguing that “if an ideology is not good for the progress of the country, it should not be adopted”.

The controversy began after Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking at an election rally in Assam earlier this week, compared the BJP and RSS to a “poisonous snake”. Citing a religious example, he said, “breaking the namaz does not matter… If you don’t kill this snake, you will not survive.”

The remarks drew sharp criticism from political opponents. Sarma on Tuesday accused the Congress leader of “speaking like a madman” due to old age, escalating the exchange.

Priyank Kharge rejected the criticism and questioned Sarma’s remarks, linking them to social hierarchy. He said the Assam chief minister’s views reflected “the sense of caste privilege instilled… after his RSS training”, alleging that such thinking was rooted in the ‘Chaturvarna’ system.

He also questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond to the controversy or defend the comments made by his party’s chief minister against the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The Karnataka minister further raised objections to reports of the RSS filing a police complaint against Mallikarjun Kharge over the remarks. He questioned how the organisation could do so, claiming it was not formally registered. “On one hand, they say they are unregistered; on the other, they claim their organisation has been insulted. Does this organisation exist or not?” he asked.

He also alleged that despite having an organisational structure and expenditure, the RSS does not pay income tax, questioning “what kind of patriotism” that represents.

The exchange has added to the ongoing political tensions between the Congress and the BJP ahead of key electoral contests, with both sides continuing to trade sharp accusations.