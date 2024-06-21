Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called upon the Assam government to expedite relief and rescue operations for the flood-affected populace and ensure compensation for the families of the deceased, as the flood situation in the state remains severe.

According to officials, over four lakh individuals across several districts are currently grappling with the aftermath of the deluge, exacerbated by major rivers such as Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara flowing above dangerous levels.

In a heartfelt appeal posted in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi expressed deep concern over the devastating floods in Assam, which have disrupted countless lives. "The news of 36 fatalities in this calamity is deeply saddening. Several lakh people in 19 districts of the state are bearing the brunt of these floods. I urge the state government to accelerate relief and rescue efforts for those affected by the floods and ensure that families of the deceased receive adequate compensation," the Congress general secretary emphasized.

"I call upon Congress workers and leaders to extend every possible assistance to those affected," she added.

The affected districts include Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. These regions have been inundated due to incessant rainfall over the past few days, contributing to the dire flooding situation.

The cumulative toll from this year's floods, landslides, and storms now stands at 36 lives lost.