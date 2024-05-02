Priyanka Gandhi, a prominent figure in Indian politics and the general secretary of the Indian National Congress, made a poignant statement during a recent political rally in Morena. Addressing the crowd, she highlighted the legacy left by her father, the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, emphasizing that he did not inherit wealth but martyrdom.

Gandhi's remarks were delivered as part of her campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming elections. Her statement carries significant emotional weight, invoking the memory of her father's sacrifice for the nation.

By framing her father's legacy in terms of martyrdom rather than material wealth, Gandhi seeks to underscore the values of service and sacrifice that she believes are fundamental to her family's political ethos.