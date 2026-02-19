Priyanka Gandhi releases 20-point ‘charge sheet’ against BJP government in Assam

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on February 19 released a 20-point “charge sheet” against the BJP-led Assam government, accusing it of corruption, unfulfilled promises and fostering an atmosphere of fear among minorities.

The document was unveiled in Guwahati ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The Congress alleged that the state administration has indulged in “rampant corruption” and misused its machinery to create insecurity among certain sections of society.

The opposition party further claimed that the government failed to honour key assurances made during its tenure, including granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities and raising the daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 351.

The Congress also levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him, along with close associates and family members of ministers, of “accumulating wealth illegally.” The BJP has previously rejected similar charges, terming them politically motivated.

Gandhi, who is chairperson of the party’s candidate screening committee for the Assam polls, is currently on a two-day visit to the state as part of the party’s campaign preparations.

The release of the “charge sheet” signals an aggressive campaign posture by the Congress as it seeks to consolidate support and challenge the BJP government in the forthcoming elections.