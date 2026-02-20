Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defends Gaurav Gogoi amid Pakistan links row

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came out strongly in defence of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on February 20, portraying attacks on him as proof he is on the "right path" amid explosive allegations of Pakistan links levelled by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing reporters here, the senior Congress leader drew a sharp line in politics. "There are two types of leaders - one, those with a positive mindset and others who believe in polarisation and attacking people," she said. She claimed Gogoi and his family faced targeting because "he is walking on the right path," adding, "It is like a badge of honour."

The remarks fuel a bitter political clash in Assam. Sarma has repeatedly accused Gogoi and his wife of ties to Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, alleging a plot to harm India's development. He announced the probe—initially handled by a state Special Investigation Team—has shifted to a central agency.

"We have transferred this case with proofs to the Central government and the Central government will investigate the matter," Sarma stated earlier.

Priyanka urged Sarma to shift focus. "You should tell the CM to talk about the development of Assam and what he has done for the state," she said, calling for governance over personal swipes.

Assam voters, she added, recognise the BJP's unease with Gogoi's rising profile.