Unidentified individuals have scrawled pro-Khalistan slogans on the wall of the Guwahati city post office, prompting police presence and investigation.

The graffiti, discovered early this morning, included phrases such as "Declare a former Khalistani territory" and "Request UNESCO to India." This incident has sparked concern among residents and authorities about the resurgence of Khalistani militancy sentiments in the area.

Despite the police's prompt arrival at the scene, there have been no leads or information regarding the perpetrators. The police have launched an investigation and are appealing to the public for any information that might help identify those responsible.

Local residents expressed their unease, noting that the city has not seen such overt displays of Khalistani support in recent years. Authorities are treating the incident seriously, considering the historical context and potential for unrest.

Police are maintaining a presence at the location to deter any further acts of vandalism and to reassure the public. More updates will follow as the investigation progresses.