Arrested pro-Khalistani propagator Amritpal Singh has been brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh district in a special Indian Air Force aircraft amid tight security, after surrendering before Punjab Police on April 23.



Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Monga after he surrendered before the cops this morning. He was flown to Dibrugarh in a special flight from Bathinda.



Speaking to the media, Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Amritpal Singh was left with no option but to surrender. He was arrested at around 6.45 am today morning in Rode, the native village of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwala, who was killed in Operation Blue Star.

Punjab Police has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal Singh and will be brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail where he will be lodged with his nine other aides.

Also read : Pro-Khalistan propagator Amritpal Singh addressed a gathering at Bhindranwale’s village before surrender