Probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death has concluded: Singapore police

The investigation into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has been formally concluded by the Singapore Police Force, which has found no evidence of foul play and confirmed that the incident was an accidental drowning.

According to the official findings, the incident occurred on September 19, 2025, during a private yacht outing near Lazarus Island. Garg had initially been swimming with a life jacket but later removed it after returning to the yacht. When he entered the water again, he did so alone and without a life jacket, despite being offered one. While attempting to swim back, he became unresponsive.

He was quickly rescued by those onboard, and CPR was administered immediately. The Police Coast Guard responded to the emergency call, and he was transported to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Post-mortem and toxicology reports confirmed drowning as the cause of death. Investigators noted a high level of alcohol (ethanol) in his blood, sufficient to cause severe intoxication, impairing coordination and reflexes. Other substances detected were within prescribed therapeutic levels, consistent with his known medical conditions, including epilepsy and hypertension.

The findings were reviewed under the Coroner’s Inquiry process, and on March 25, 2026, the state coroner ruled the death as accidental, aligning fully with the police investigation. Authorities also clarified that there was no evidence of an allergic or anaphylactic reaction contributing to his death.

The police have urged the public to avoid speculation that could undermine the integrity of the judicial process, while extending condolences to his family and admirers.