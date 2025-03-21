The Assam government has initiated an investigation after the Assam State Board postponed the Class 11 Mathematics exam, which was scheduled for March 21, 2025, following reports of a paper leak.

The education board has not yet revealed the new examination dates.

According to an official notification from the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), the Higher Secondary First Year Mathematics paper, scheduled for the afternoon session on March 21, was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Taking to his official X handle, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the postponement of the exam without specifying the reason.

Later however, a senior board official confirmed that the leak of question papers led to the cancellation. "We are in the process of probing the matter, and action will be taken within the legal framework," the official said.

Morever, the Class 9 English yearly exam in Assam's Barpeta district, scheduled for March 20, was also postponed as a leaked question paper surfaced on social media.

Barpeta Inspector of Schools, Ratul Kumar Das, has issued a formal order announcing school heads about the delay in exams. "The Class 9 English exam fixed for March 20 has been postponed on account of unavoidable reasons," he declared.

A member of the District Level Internal Examination Committee (DLIEC) disclosed that the leak was found on March 19, following which the officials took swift action.

A formal complaint was lodged at Barpeta Sadar Police Station in connection with the incident.