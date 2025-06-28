Progress or peril? The unseen cost of Guwahati's Rukminigaon flyover

At the heart of Guwahati’s bustling GS Road, the construction of the Rukminigaon flyover, hailed as a symbol of modern progress, has begun to resemble a cautionary tale of what happens when infrastructure is prioritized over public safety, transparency, and planning.

Each day, embers from welding work rain down like fireflies, startling pedestrians and forcing commuters to dodge danger mid-traffic. Amid the din of heavy machinery, honking vehicles, and plumes of dust, the very people the flyover is meant to serve feel increasingly ignored, endangered, and unheard.

Initially pitched as a long-term solution to ease traffic congestion in the area, the flyover project has brought not relief but chaos. Locals now face narrowed lanes, unmanaged traffic snarls, poor drainage, and hazardous conditions worsened by monsoon floods. Instead of solving urban woes, the project appears to have simply shifted the burden onto everyday citizens.

“When it rains, this entire stretch becomes a trap,” says a daily commuter. “The construction blocks water, the road floods, and accidents happen right in front of us. It feels like no one’s thought about people like us.”

The elderly, children, shopkeepers, and informal vendors all report similar struggles. Makeshift barricades provide little protection. Dust hangs in the air. Sidewalks are gone. Economic activity has shrunk for small businesses nearby, and the absence of alternate routes, proper signage, or safety covers reflects a deeper neglect.

Despite this, there has been no visible intervention by authorities to mitigate the risks or adapt to the real-time feedback pouring in from residents. In the absence of meaningful consultation or communication, frustration is mounting.

Experts argue that flyovers often provide cosmetic relief while leaving deeper infrastructural issues unaddressed such as weak public transport, poor drainage, and lack of walkability. In Rukminigaon’s case, it seems less about building a better future and more about building at any cost.

The flyover is progressing, yes but for whom? And at what price?

Until the government integrates people’s lived experiences into urban planning, the towering columns above Rukminigaon will continue to cast not just shadows, but a growing sense of exclusion on the citizens below.