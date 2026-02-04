Prohibited cough syrup worth lakhs seized at Badarpur Railway Station, one arrested

Security forces seized a large consignment of prohibited cough syrup worth several lakh rupees at Badarpur Railway Station in Sribhumi district, leading to the arrest of one alleged smuggler.



The seizure was made during a joint operation carried out by the 147 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Badarpur Railway Police, acting on specific intelligence inputs.



Officials said the banned cough syrup was recovered from Train No. 15625, the Agartala Express. A total of 436 bottles were seized from three tin boxes found on board the train. The arrested individual has been identified as Sanbir Alam, a resident of Islampur in Bihar.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was being transported from Khagaria in Bihar to Badarpur, allegedly for illegal distribution. Authorities said the estimated market value of the seized cough syrup runs into several lakh rupees.



Further investigation is underway to ascertain the larger network involved in the smuggling racket.