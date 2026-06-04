Prohibitory order issued on river activities during monsoon season in Kamrup

In view of the rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries due to continuous rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season, Kamrup District Magistrate Deba Kumar Mishra has issued a prohibitory order under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to prevent loss of life and ensure public safety.

The order has been issued considering the heightened risks posed by strong river currents, sudden rises in water levels, riverbank erosion and submerged hazards. The administration has also taken note of recurring incidents of drowning and other water-related accidents during the monsoon season.

As per the order, bathing, swimming, diving, or entering the waters of all rivers within Kamrup district, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, is strictly prohibited until further orders. The public has also been directed to refrain from undertaking any activity that may expose themselves or others to the risk of drowning or river-related accidents.

The Police Department, Revenue officials, Response Agencies and other concerned authorities have been instructed to monitor vulnerable river ghats and locations and ensure strict enforcement of the order.

Any person found violating the order shall be liable for action under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other applicable laws.

The District Magistrate has urged all residents to exercise utmost caution and cooperate with the authorities in safeguarding lives during the monsoon season.