Prohibitory orders imposed across Kokrajhar after Karigaon clash, assembly of more than four banned

The district administration on January 20 imposed prohibitory orders across Kokrajhar district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, following escalating tensions after a group clash at Karigaon on January 19, 2026.

In an order issued by District Magistrate Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, the administration said simmering tension among multiple sections of society and violent activities between two ethnic groups were being witnessed in vulnerable areas of the district. The situation, the order noted, posed a serious threat to public peace and had the potential to trigger further group clashes and communal disharmony.

The district administration also expressed apprehension that miscreants and anti-social elements could exploit the situation by inciting people and organising agitational programmes such as bandhs, dharnas, sit-ins, and blockades of roads and national highways. Citing previous instances of breach of peace that had led to loss of lives in the district, the District Magistrate said immediate preventive measures were necessary to avert danger to public tranquillity and to protect public property and government offices.

Under the prohibitory orders, the assembly of more than four persons in any public place has been banned across Kokrajhar district. All forms of processions, rallies, demonstrations, marches, gheraos, blockades and sit-ins have been prohibited without prior written permission from the District Magistrate. The order also bars picketing, sloganeering and the use of banners, placards or loudspeakers near government offices.

Carrying of sticks, lathis, sharp weapons, inflammable or explosive materials, and any object that could cause injury or damage has been strictly prohibited. The order further bans obstruction of government officials in the discharge of their duties, organising melas or fairs without permission, pillion riding, use of tinted glass in vehicles, use of outdoor microphones without permission, and torchlight (mashaal) processions. Any damage, defacement or vandalism of government property has been declared a punishable offence.

However, the order exempts government officials on duty with valid identification, executive magistrates, personnel of police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces and emergency or disaster services.

Senior citizens, women and children below 12 years have been exempted for routine movement, along with individuals having specific written permission from the District Magistrate.

The prohibitory order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in place until further orders. The administration warned that violations would invite penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant laws. The order also allows aggrieved persons to approach the District Magistrate in writing for modification, relaxation or cancellation.