Prohibitory orders imposed along India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district

The Cachar district administration in Assam has imposed prohibitory orders along the India–Bangladesh border to curb illegal movement and prevent activities that could threaten peace and security, an official release stated on Wednesday, December 17.

The preventive measures have been enforced in view of apprehensions regarding possible infiltration by extremist elements and unauthorised cross-border activities that could disturb law and order in sensitive border areas.

District Magistrate Mridul Yadav, exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), issued the order on Tuesday with the objective of restricting the illegal movement of people, goods and other unlawful activities across the border.

According to the order, unchecked movement—particularly during night hours—could facilitate illegal activities such as unauthorised transportation of essential commodities and cattle, posing serious challenges to public safety and security.

As per the restrictions, movement of individuals has been prohibited from sunset to sunrise within a one-kilometre belt along the district’s international border. Additionally, night-time movement on the River Surma and along its high banks within Indian territory has been banned.

The order also places stringent controls on boating and fishing activities on the Surma river. Fishing will be allowed only for local residents and strictly for personal consumption, subject to prior permission from the Circle Officer, Katigorah, and adherence to existing lease conditions.

All such permissions will be closely monitored, with copies endorsed to the District Magistrate and the Commandant of the 170th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) stationed at Dholchera, ensuring effective coordination between civil authorities and security forces.

Furthermore, transportation of essential commodities—including sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil and salt—has been restricted during night hours within a five-kilometre belt inside the district boundary along the Bangladesh border. Any relaxation will be granted only after due verification by supply officials and will be limited to specific purposes, locations and time frames.

The administration clarified that state and central government employees on official duty in border areas have been exempted from these restrictions to ensure uninterrupted administrative and security operations.