Prohibitory orders imposed along India-Bangladesh border in Cachar

Authorities on October 14 issued prohibitory orders along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district amid concerns over potential extremist activity and cross-border smuggling, an official statement said.

The restrictions, imposed by Cachar District Magistrate Mridul Yadav under Section 163 of the BNSS, target maintaining law and order and preventing illegal transport of goods and cattle in sensitive areas adjoining the international border.

Under the orders, movement of people is prohibited between sunset and sunrise within a one-kilometre belt along the border. Similar restrictions apply to the Surma river and its banks during the same period, with boating for fishing purposes banned unless special permission is granted by the circle officer of Katigorah for personal consumption, in consultation with the lessee and with due intimation to the district magistrate and BSF.



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Transportation of essential commodities such as sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, kerosene, and salt is also prohibited between sunset and sunrise within a five-kilometre belt along the border. In special cases, the circle officer may grant limited relaxation after verification from local supply officials, with mandatory copies sent to the district magistrate and BSF commandant.

The ex-parte order comes into immediate effect and will remain valid for two months unless revoked or modified earlier. State and central government officials on official duty in the border areas are exempt from the restrictions.