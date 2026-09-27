Project Notun launched to discover Assam’s emerging musical talent ahead of Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary

The Zubeen Garg Foundation, in association with Zeal Creations, on Sunday, September 27, announced Project Notun, an initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing emerging musical talent from Assam.

The initiative was announced by Garima Garg along with Rahul Gautam Sharma and Zeal Creations, ahead of singer Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary on November 18.

Project Notun will invite aspiring artists to submit their work in four categories — lyrics, composition, singing and music production. Participants can submit a sample of their work until October 18.

The organisers said the initiative is aimed at providing a platform to young artists who have talent but may not have had the opportunity to showcase their work. It seeks to bring together artists who have lyrics without compositions, melodies waiting for the right words, or singing and music production skills that have yet to find a wider platform.

A panel of mentors, including Salim Merchant, Vishal Dadlani, Jeet Ganguly, Kunal Ganjawala, Papon and Anurag Saikia, will review the submissions and guide the selection process.

The selected talents across the four categories will be brought together to create three original songs, which the organisers plan to release on Zubeen Garg’s birthday.

The initiative is also being positioned as an effort to carry forward Garg’s legacy of supporting new voices and creating opportunities for emerging musicians.

The organisers said Project Notun is a tribute to Garg’s belief in young talent and his contribution to Assam’s music scene.

“Notun”, which means “new” in Assamese, reflects the initiative’s focus on discovering fresh musical voices from across the state.