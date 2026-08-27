Project S.W.I.F.T. to revive 71 beels across Assam, boost fish production and livelihoods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Project S.W.I.F.T., a Rs 796.88-crore initiative supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) aimed at restoring the state’s beels, strengthening fisheries and creating sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

Under the project, 71 beels across 23 districts will be rejuvenated, covering around 4,000 hectares of water bodies. The initiative targets 6,000 metric tonnes of fish production, while around 570 million fish fry are expected to be produced annually.

The project also focuses on empowering fishing communities and supporting livelihoods. As part of the initiative, 302 boats and nets will be distributed, while 1,000 youth will receive Rs 50,000 grants to support livelihood opportunities.

The project further includes the establishment of 30 fish feed units and 100 fish processing units for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), aimed at strengthening the fisheries value chain and creating additional income opportunities.

The initiative seeks to restore Assam’s traditional water bodies while improving fish production, supporting local communities and preserving the state’s natural aquatic resources.