“Promises are becoming reality”: Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates tech and digital factory

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, February 23 said that the state government has begun translating investment promises made during Advantage Assam 2.0 into concrete projects on the ground, calling the inauguration of HDFC Bank’s Tech & Digital Factory a “major milestone” in the state’s economic journey.

In a significant push to Assam’s digital and financial infrastructure, Sarma inaugurated the Tech & Digital Factory of HDFC Bank, describing it as a key outcome of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during Advantage Assam 2.0. He asserted that the government has been closely monitoring the implementation of the commitments made at the investment summit.

“This is a great milestone we have achieved because all the MoUs we signed during 2.0 Advantage Assam, we are following that very closely. A lot of promises made during that time have already started being translated into reality. One of the examples is today’s inauguration,” Sarma said.

Referring to the summit, Sarma noted that the Tech & Digital Factory was among the promises made during Advantage Assam 2.0 and that its completion within a year reflects the government’s focus on time-bound execution.

“Within just one year, it has been translated into reality,” he added, underlining the administration’s emphasis on ensuring that investment announcements do not remain confined to paperwork.

The Chief Minister said the new digital facility would strengthen Assam’s position in the banking technology and fintech ecosystem, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the state’s broader vision of becoming a technology-driven growth hub in the Northeast.

The inauguration also signals growing investor confidence in Assam’s business climate, with the state government projecting Advantage Assam 2.0 as a turning point in accelerating industrial growth, digital transformation, and private sector participation.