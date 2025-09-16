Prosecute rat hole mine operators for murder: Gauhati HC tells state in Umrangso tragedy case

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday, September 16, voiced strong disapproval over the persistence of illegal rat-hole mining in Umrangso, a practice banned for its dangerous conditions but still continuing under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s watch. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) brought the matter before the bench, where Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar expressed shock at how such operations could still thrive despite repeated warnings and earlier tragedies.

During the hearing, the court questioned the silence of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, which has not yet filed its affidavit in the ongoing case. In contrast, the Assam government and the Dima Hasao authorities have submitted their responses, with Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia confirming that a one-member inquiry commission led by retired Justice Anima Hazarika has been tasked with probing the incident and identifying those responsible.

The case stems from the devastating accident at 3 Kilo in Umrangso, where nine miners were killed in April 2025. The tragedy has triggered widespread outrage, fuelled by allegations of administrative negligence and hints of collusion involving influential figures. Activists and locals have been pressing the courts to ensure that the matter is not brushed aside as yet another instance of systemic failure.

Chief Justice Kumar was emphatic in his remarks, telling the Advocate General that “those running such mines are to be prosecuted for murder” and cannot be allowed to escape accountability. The court underscored that sending miners into unregulated, hazardous pits was far more than negligence—it was a grave crime.

The legal scrutiny has been widening since April, when the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Dima Hasao directed the police to register a case against Kanika Hojai, wife of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Hojai. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also looking into the matter under directions from the CJM.

With the case now listed for its next hearing in late November, the court’s sharp observations have intensified demands for justice. Families of the workers, civil society groups, and activists continue to call for systemic accountability and punishment for those profiting from the exploitation of vulnerable miners.