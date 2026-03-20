Prosecution concludes arguments in Zubeen Garg death case; Hearing on March 30

The prosecution on March 20 concluded its arguments during the charge-framing hearing in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg before a local court in Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, the deceased singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said that on the second day of the proceedings, the prosecution completed its submissions. She added that the defence counsel representing one of the accused, Amrit Prabha Mahanta, presented part of his arguments and will continue on the next date.

The Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court, which is currently hearing the matter, has fixed March 30 as the next date of hearing. On that day, the remaining defence lawyers are also expected to present their arguments.

The 52-year-old singer had died on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea near Lazarus Island in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the fourth North East India Festival (NEIF).

Earlier, the Gauhati High Court, acting on a request from the Assam government, directed the establishment of an exclusive fast-track sessions court to conduct day-to-day trial proceedings in the case. The High Court nominated Baksa District Judge Sharmila Bhuyan to preside over the exclusive court. Until it becomes operational, the current court will continue daily hearings.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police’s CID had probed the case and filed a chargesheet before a local court in December. The state government had also appointed a five-member team of special public prosecutors for the trial.

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, and two of his band members — Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta — have been charged with murder. His cousin and suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Additionally, Garg’s two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, are in judicial custody on charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Meanwhile, a separate inquiry by authorities in Singapore concluded that there was no foul play in the incident, with a coroner’s court ruling that the singer had drowned after being severely intoxicated and declining a life jacket.