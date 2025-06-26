Protecting faith: Time for guidelines against malicious rumours on Kamakhya Temple

In recent times, several misleading and baseless rumours have been spread on social media platforms regarding Kamakhya Temple, one of the most sacred spiritual sites in India. Devotees and temple authorities are now raising their voices, urging both the Assam Government and the Central Government to introduce strict guidelines to prevent derogatory remarks and misinformation about such revered places of worship.

Himadri Sharma, the saru Doloi of Kamakhya Temple, strongly condemned the growing trend of online rumours and said:

“Those who try to spread rumours will continue doing so unless action is taken. We appeal to the authorities to bring clear guidelines under which no one should be allowed to make irresponsible comments about Maa Kamakhya. This temple is not just a structure—it is a place of deep faith and devotion.”

He emphasised that such comments are not only disrespectful but deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees who visit the temple with spiritual intent.

“Faith is personal. No one has the right to interfere between a devotee and the deity. A guideline must be in place to ensure that devotion and belief remain protected.”

Why is the Brahmaputra red? The truth behind ‘Lauhitya’

One of the most widely circulated myths is that the Brahmaputra river turns red during the Ambubachi Mela, leading to wild and sensational claims online. Himadri Sharma clarified:

“The Brahmaputra’s ancient name is ‘Lauhitya’, which literally means ‘the red one’ or ‘red river’. The term ‘Lauhitya’ comes from Sanskrit—‘Lauh’ meaning iron or red. The redness associated with Brahmaputra is not a supernatural event, but a reflection of its ancient identity and natural mineral richness.”

He dismissed such rumours as mere publicity stunts, lacking any spiritual or scientific foundation.

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Kamakhya’s rituals are scripturally valid

Himadri Sharma further explained that every ritual at Kamakhya is backed by centuries of scriptural tradition:

“All the rituals followed in Kamakhya Temple are based on Shastra Praman (scriptural authority). We strictly follow only those practices which have been prescribed in the ancient texts. We do not accept any other claims or distortions. Maa Kamakhya is a ‘Pratishthita Devi’—a properly consecrated deity.”

He also added that Maa Kamakhya is Jagat Janani—the mother of the universe, and those who speak against her should understand the gravity of their words.

A call to public and authorities

The Doloi urged the public to be vigilant and assertive in protecting the dignity of the temple and its traditions:

“We appeal to the public to take such statements seriously and protest strongly. There should be a collective movement whenever anyone tries to attack our faith. Before making any comment about the supreme power of the universe, Kamakhya, think twice.”

Conclusion

In today’s digital age, where faith is often mocked for attention, it's crucial to safeguard sacred spaces like Kamakhya. The Brahmaputra is Lauhitya. A name rooted in history, not a magical event. And Kamakhya Temple is a place of scriptural depth, not superstition. It’s time for concrete guidelines to stop misinformation and protect the spiritual sentiments of millions.