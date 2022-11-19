Zoo Suraksha Mancha staged a protest in front of Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati on November 17 after reports of rare and exotic animals being transferred to the zoo at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Assam zoo surfaced.

It has been alleged that some rare species of animals have been transferred from the Assam zoo to the Jamnagar zoo owned by the Ambanis.

This step of transferring animals from Assam to Gujarat has been a subject of much debate and over time has seen widespread opposition from animal lovers and wildlife activists of the state.

The protest was organized by Zoo Suraksha Mancha activists who wanted the government to first disclose how many animals had been moved to the zoo owned by Anil Ambani. Additionally, they demanded that animals of rare species that had been relocated be returned to the Assam State Zoo.

The Mancha recommended turning the zoo over to the general people if the government is unable to run it. The forum made it abundantly apparent that Ambani would not be given any kind of authority to acquire the zoo's animals. Nature lovers including Mubina Akhtar, a human rights activist, Pranabjyoti Chetia, Samarjyoti Bezbaruah of Sangrami Mancha, Akhil Goswami, general secretary of Zoo Road Senior Citizens Association, and Dhrubajyoti Saikia of the "Bharalu Bachao" campaign, as well as leaders and members of the Mancha, were also present at the protest outside the state

There was a widespread opposition to the movement of two black panthers from the Assam State Zoo to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group's Jamnagar Zoo in Gujarat in February 2021. The Assam State Zoo authorities donated two black panthers to the private zoo in Jamnagar in January 2021.

It should be emphasised that there have been numerous instances of animal smuggling in Assam. Records show that 212 persons have been arrested altogether and 152 incidences have been reported in Assam over the last two years. There have been reports of a variety of animals being intercepted while being transported via Assam to various regions of India. The animals included exotic species like hog deer, porcupines, pangolins, wild birds, and others; some were still alive, while others were only represented by their remains.

In September 2022, the Rangia Police stopped one of the largest consignments of exotic animals from being smuggled out. The authorities saved two kangaroos, two chimps, two parrots, 19 monkeys, and 18 turtles. The animals that were found were thought to be worth millions of dollars on the world market. The animals were also found to have been stolen from the Myanmar-Mizoram border, and it is believed they were headed for North India.

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati receives exotic animals after they have been saved because it has the facilities to house them compared to the rest of the state.

However, the zoo only employs general practitioners, and the animals continue to live in unsuitable facilities. As was the case with the transfer of 25 exotic species, if an animal is having problems integrating to the zoo, it is routinely relocated to another zoo.