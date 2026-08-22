Protesters oppose NSA action against land rights activist Pranab Doley, raise indigenous land rights concerns

Opposition parties and several civil society organisations staged a demonstration at Chachal in Guwahati on Saturday, August 22 demanding the unconditional release of land rights activist Pranab Doley and withdrawal of the National Security Act (NSA) action against him.

The protest was organised by the Bhumi Adhikar Joutha Sangram Samiti (BAJSS), which alleged that the Assam government’s decision to invoke the NSA against Doley was aimed at suppressing the land rights movement and discouraging voices raising concerns over the rights of indigenous communities.

Doley, who has been opposing the proposed Hyatt luxury resort project at Inglay Pathar near Kaziranga, was arrested on July 12 following a protest against the project. He was granted bail on July 29, but the state government invoked the NSA against him the next day, citing concerns related to public order and security.

Protesters at Saturday’s demonstration questioned the use of the stringent law against a land rights activist and said such action could discourage citizens from participating in democratic movements.

BAJSS convenor Subrata Talukdar said the agitation would continue until Doley was released unconditionally and the NSA action against him was withdrawn. He also questioned the necessity of invoking the law in a case linked to an activist’s campaign concerning land and development issues.

The protest also focused on wider concerns surrounding land acquisition and large-scale development projects in Assam. Speakers raised concerns over what they described as the vulnerability of indigenous land in areas including Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Rabha Hasong and Tiwa regions.

The proposed changes to the Eco-Sensitive Zone around Kaziranga National Park also came under criticism. Protest leaders expressed apprehension that any reduction in the protected area could lead to increased construction and commercial activity in the vicinity of the national park.

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi accused the government of attempting to weaken the land rights movement through the detention of activists. He alleged that the use of the NSA could create fear among protesters and affect organised campaigns.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also condemned Doley’s detention, asserting that citizens have constitutional and democratic rights to raise concerns over land and other public issues. He also opposed the proposed Satellite Township Bill, alleging that it could adversely affect indigenous communities.

Leaders and representatives of the Congress, AJP, Raijor Dal and the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) participated in the demonstration, along with members of land rights groups and community organisations from Kaziranga, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Rabha Hasong, the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Tiwa areas.

The protesters warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to meet their demands, particularly the unconditional release of Doley and withdrawal of the NSA action against him.