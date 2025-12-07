‘Proud father’: Assam CM applauds son’s Ironman 70.3 triathlon feat in Bahrain

Nandil Sarma, son of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, finished the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Bahrain on Friday, December 5, completing the demanding course in 6 hours and 48 minutes.

The 24-year-old law student tackled the challenging event—comprising a 1.9-kilometre swim, 90-kilometre cycle ride, and 21.1-kilometre run—after just three to four months of preparation. The race requires participants to complete all three disciplines in one continuous effort without breaks.

Chief Minister Sarma announced his son's achievement on social media, writing that Nandil had completed the course "in one continuous push" and expressing pride in the accomplishment.

The younger Sarma, currently studying at National Law University in Bengaluru, has already set his sights on an even more ambitious goal. He plans to attempt a full Ironman triathlon—which doubles the distances to a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180-kilometre cycle, and 42.2-kilometre run—before his graduation next May.

The Chief Minister concluded his message by wishing his son "strength, joy, and the courage to keep pushing his limits" as he prepares for the full-distance challenge.

Ironman 70.3 events, also known as half Ironman races, are considered amongst the most physically demanding single-day sporting events in the world, testing competitors' endurance across three disciplines.