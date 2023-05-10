Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the amount of cooperation and support he received from people and his colleagues has been beyond expectation in the last two years.

"The state government took many tough decisions...but the cooperation of the people across the boundary... across the religion...across the geography, the co-operation given by the public is little beyond my expectation, said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Known to be the 'People's CM', Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government has made unprecedented strides in just two years- be it in health infrastructure or pushing the state towards economic prosperity.

Marking his two years in office as the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his YouTube channel to share his experience and also highlight how things were as a Congress minister and now leading the state under the saffron banner.

Also Read: Assam government to build cyber crime cell and forensic science university to strengthen police, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sharing his experience, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I have been in politics since 2001 but many things we attempted earlier but due to resistance was not able to do so."

Citing an example as the GDD minister while with the Congress party, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that demolishing the DC Court and curving it out as an open space was what he proposed in 2004 but failed to proceed but could only shift the simple DC bungalow.

"There is a lot of resistance...resistance psychologically from seniors, from people, from editorial... environment was not proper" CM Sarma added.

Further Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that he had to wait for the same plan for a good 20 years to implement the same.

Similarly, while he was in charge of the GDD for the second term under the Congress regime, Sarma proposed to give a makeover to the Old Jail campus in Fancy Bazar into a botanical garden in 2013 but again it took 10 years for the same to get implemented.

Earlier speaking on the achievements on the completion of two years for the government of Assam to procure 20 Lakh MT of Paddy in a massive boost to the farm economy

Along the lines of Amul, the state government is mulling to build a high-quality diary brand.

A new Cyber Crime cell and Forensic Science University to soon come up that will strengthen Assam Police. Further, on a mission mode, a quality Nursing workforce will be created that serves the health industry globally.

Now onwards, all diseases are to be covered under Muidyamantri Ayushman Asoni along with PM Ayushman Bharat Yojana which is regarded as a big example of the Double Engine government among others.