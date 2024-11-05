Despite the Gauhati High Court's order to end illegal lottery operations, such activities continue in Assam's Barpeta district, prompting the public to call for intervention from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The operation of illegal lotteries continues to raise significant concern, despite the court's ruling against it and assurances from local authorities to put an end to the activity. The persistence is seemingly shielded by negligence or complicity among officials.

India Today NE, on October 22, 2024 reported on the troubling continuation of illegal lottery operations in Barpeta. The exposure led to indirect threats against a journalist of the organisation who reported on these illicit activities. The lack of action from the district administration, despite awareness of these violations, raises serious concerns about possible negligence or even collusion among local officials.

The Gauhati High Court issued its directive earlier in October in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at addressing rampant illegal lottery operations that violate the Law on Lotteries Regulation Act, 1998.

The court explicitly instructed the Assam government and local authorities to strictly enforce the ban. However, the reality in Barpeta starkly contrasts with these judicial orders.

Popular lotteries, including the Nagaland Dear State Lottery, West Bengal State Lottery, and local Teer games, are openly sold, with particular public ire directed at the Rs. 12 Ending Lottery due to allegations of manipulated results. This ongoing operation suggests the presence of a well-organised syndicate operating without fear of consequences.

Numerous unregistered websites have become central to the illegal lottery trade, with platforms such as www.panjabdata.in, www.bhutandata.in, and others facilitating rigged draws designed to benefit the operators at the expense of participants. These sites operate without legal authorization, blatantly violating Indian laws while preying on vulnerable citizens desperate for quick financial gains. Investigations have indicated that the outcomes on these websites are predetermined, leaving participants with little to no chance of legitimate winnings.

Reports suggest that the illegal operations in Barpeta are orchestrated by a notorious mafia figure, Badal Saha, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the illegal lottery network. He is allegedly supported by accomplices, including Sujit from Barpeta Road, Madhu Sutradhar, and Pranab Talukdar, who assist in managing the syndicate's activities. Their purported connections and influence have allowed them to evade law enforcement scrutiny, facilitating the continuation of the illegal trade.

The inaction from the Barpeta district administration and law enforcement is deeply troubling. Despite clear mandates from the High Court and public commitments from the Assam government to crack down on illegal lotteries, the lack of concrete actions to dismantle these operations raises suspicions of potential complicity or gross negligence within local authorities. This pattern of inaction sharply contrasts with statements made by Assam’s Chief Minister, who has publicly pledged to eliminate illegal gambling and lottery operations in the state.

The implications of these illegal lotteries extend beyond immediate financial losses for individuals. Many participants come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, drawn in by the promise of life-changing windfalls, only to find themselves losing their hard-earned savings and worsening their financial struggles. The systemic exploitation by the lottery mafia is not merely illegal; it undermines the economic stability of these vulnerable communities.

The scale of illegal lottery operations is alarming, with their influence spreading beyond Barpeta into the surrounding region. The proliferation of unregulated online platforms has made effective intervention increasingly challenging for authorities. The persistence of these operations, despite judicial oversight, highlights significant deficiencies in the enforcement mechanisms currently in place in Assam.

Public sentiment is shifting towards greater accountability from the Assam government. Accusations of negligence and complicity are mounting, exerting pressure on higher authorities, including the Chief Minister and top police leadership. The public's trust in the government's ability to uphold law and order is at stake, and without swift action, this trust may erode further.

Civil society organizations have begun to take notice, calling for an independent investigation into the actions (or inactions) of the Barpeta district administration. Allegations of mafia influence over local officials have sparked demands for a governance system that prioritizes transparency and accountability, capable of enforcing the law impartially.

As the situation unfolds, the people of Barpeta remain hopeful for justice and the dismantling of the illegal lottery syndicate. However, the interplay of political interests, personal connections, and criminal activity complicates the path to resolution. Until decisive action is taken, the lottery mafia may continue to exploit the public, while Assam's legal framework faces increasing scrutiny.

In the coming weeks, the Assam government and law enforcement agencies face a critical test: reclaiming control over Barpeta and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Whether they can effectively address the illegal lottery operations or allow them to persist unchallenged will significantly influence public perceptions of governance in the state.

The situation in Barpeta district serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by illegal activities masquerading as legitimate. The ongoing illegal lottery operations not only defy the authority of the Gauhati High Court but also jeopardize the economic welfare of vulnerable citizens seeking better lives. As public outcry grows and demands for government accountability intensify, it remains to be seen whether the Assam administration will take the necessary steps to eradicate this blight on the community. The resolution of this issue could either restore faith in the state's legal and administrative systems or further entrench perceptions of corruption and ineffectiveness. The coming weeks will be pivotal in determining the fate of Barpeta and its residents as they seek justice and an end to the illegal lottery syndicate that has exploited them for too long.