Public Sector OMCs assure uninterrupted fuel supply in Assam amid surge in demand

Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are continuing coordinated operations and logistics management across the country, including Assam, to ensure uninterrupted availability of Petrol (MS), Diesel (HSD) and LPG amid a sudden rise in fuel demand in several regions.

According to the OMCs, the recent increase in petroleum product offtake has been driven mainly by seasonal agricultural and harvesting activities across multiple states. Despite the demand surge, the companies said supplies remain stable through their extensive nationwide network of terminals, depots, pipelines, LPG bottling plants and retail outlets.

Supply teams, transport networks, terminal operations and selected retail outlets are functioning round the clock to ensure seamless movement of fuel and timely replenishment across markets. The companies are also coordinating closely with state administrations to facilitate smooth fuel distribution and maintain uninterrupted supplies.

Nationally, during the last three days, around 1.34 crore LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of approximately 1.32 crore cylinders, reflecting the OMCs’ efforts to meet consumer demand efficiently.

The OMCs have appealed to citizens to continue normal purchasing behaviour and avoid panic buying. Consumers have also been advised to rely only on official communications issued by authorised agencies and Oil Marketing Companies for accurate information regarding fuel availability.