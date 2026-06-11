Public toilets built at high cost remain locked for years in Assam's Abhayapuri, residents allege waste of public funds

Residents of Abhayapuri in Assam's Bongaigaon district have expressed strong resentment over several public bio-toilets constructed by the Abhayapuri Municipal Board that have reportedly remained locked and unused for years despite substantial public expenditure.

According to local residents, the municipal board had constructed a number of public toilets (bio-toilets) at different locations under its jurisdiction by spending lakhs of rupees. However, the facilities have allegedly never been opened for public use.

The toilets, which were built around five to six years ago, reportedly lack signboards and information displays indicating the project details, including the construction cost and implementing agency.

Locals alleged that the prolonged closure of the facilities has resulted in neglect, with bushes and overgrown vegetation now surrounding many of the structures.

Residents have questioned the purpose of constructing the toilets if they were not meant to be made accessible to the public and have accused the municipal authorities of wasting public funds.

The issue has triggered public anger, with locals criticizing what they described as the irresponsible functioning of the municipal board. They have demanded that the authorities either make the toilets operational immediately or explain why the facilities have remained closed for years.

Municipal officials have yet to issue a response regarding the allegations.