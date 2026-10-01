Puja special: Assam government to disburse Nijut Moina financial assistance to students from October 12

The Assam government will release financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Nijut Moina Scheme on October 12, providing monthly support to students enrolled at secondary and higher education levels during the current academic year.

Under the scheme, 2,48,263 beneficiaries under the Higher Education Department will receive financial assistance. The payments will be made from October and will continue for a minimum period of 10 months.

Under the scheme, undergraduate students will receive ₹1,250 per month, while postgraduate and B.Ed. students will be provided ₹2,500 per month.

Students of Classes XI and XII will receive ₹800 per month under the scheme.

At the secondary education level, 1,89,048 students will benefit from the financial assistance, according to the state government.

The Nijut Moina Scheme is aimed at providing financial support to students and encouraging continued education. The assistance will be disbursed for a minimum of 10 months beginning in October.