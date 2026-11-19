In a heartfelt tribute to legendary Assamese singer, composer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg on his 54th birth anniversary, members of the Assamese community in Pune came together to plant a Nahar tree at Namghar, Pune, in his loving memory.

The initiative, organised by Bordoisila – The Greater Assamese Association, Pune, conveyed a beautiful message of remembrance, love and a lasting connection with nature.

The Nahar tree, deeply associated with Assam’s cultural identity and also one of the favourite trees of beloved Zubeen Garg, was chosen as a meaningful tribute to an artist whose voice and music transcended boundaries and touched millions of hearts.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. SD Goswami (Retd.), President of Bordoisila – The Greater Assamese Association, Pune, said, “This Nahar tree is not just a tree; it is a symbol of our love, respect and everlasting memories of Zubeen Garg. Through this initiative, we wish to ensure that his legacy continues to inspire generations. As this tree grows, may it remind us of his extraordinary contribution to Assamese music and culture and the emotions he shared with millions of people.”

The initiative brought together Assamese associations across Pune, sister organisations and families, making it a collective expression of respect, affection and solidarity. Children and families were also encouraged to participate in the plantation, inspiring the younger generation to remain connected with their cultural roots while embracing the responsibility of protecting nature.

One tree. Many hands. One everlasting memory.

As the Nahar tree grows over the years, it will stand as a living tribute to Zubeen Garg, reminding generations to come of his music, his spirit and his extraordinary contribution to Assamese culture.

Zubeen Garg may no longer be with us, but his voice, music and legacy will live forever in our hearts.