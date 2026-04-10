Punjab: BJP workers file police complaint against Mallikarjun Kharge over ‘snake’ remark made at Assam rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Punjab’s Bathinda have filed a police complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged “snake” remark made during an election rally in Assam, accusing him of delivering statements that could incite unrest in the country.



Speaking to reporters, former Punjab BJP state secretary Sukhpal Singh Sra said that the complaint was submitted to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Bathinda, seeking legal action against the Congress leader.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing the Muslim community in an election rally in Assam, said that if a Muslim is offering Namaz and a snake passes by, he should kill the snake first. He said that today’s snakes are the people of RSS and BJP. If you don't kill them, they will destroy you,” Sra alleged.

He further claimed that the statement reflected an intention to create unrest in the country. “This clearly shows their malafide intention to create riots in the country. We have filed a complaint against Mallikarjun Kharge with the Bathinda SSP,” he said.

Sra added that the party would approach the High Court if the police fail to take action on the complaint. “If the police do not take action, we will approach the High Court,” he stated.

Earlier, BJP leaders and workers in Karnataka also staged a protest against Kharge over his alleged “poisonous snake” jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The protest was held outside the Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) office, where party members demanded his arrest and submitted a formal complaint.



Several BJP leaders, including Manjunath, Prasanna, Hosahalli Shivu, Shivakumar Aaradhya, Nithyananda, Madaraja Arasu, and Mahantappa, participated in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the Assam BJP also lodged a police complaint against Kharge at the Basistha Police Station in Guwahati, alleging that his remarks were derogatory towards the BJP and the RSS.

The controversy stems from Kharge’s speech during an election rally in Assam, which has triggered political reactions across multiple states. BJP leaders have alleged that the remarks were inflammatory, while further responses from the Congress party are awaited.