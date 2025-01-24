Bhagwant Singh, a 41-year-old resident of Ladhaike village in Punjab's Moga district, is on an inspiring mission to spread peace and harmony through a unique cycling tour. He reached Assam's Dhubri district on January 24.

Bhagwant Singh began his spiritual journey from the Guru Nanak Pathar Sahib Gurudwara in Leh, Ladakh, and has since traversed multiple states, visiting historical gurudwaras across India.

His journey, which started in the month of July 2024, with deep devotion and a desire to connect with the rich Sikh heritage, has so far covered states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal.

On Friday, he reached the historic Gurudwara Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji in Dhubri, Assam, a significant spiritual landmark that holds great importance in Sikh history.

Singh's odyssey has taken him to 25 prominent historical Gurudwaras, where he has paused to offer prayers and reflect on the teachings of Sikh Gurus. Carrying the message of unity and compassion, he interacts with devotees and local communities, sharing the importance of harmony in a diverse country like India.

Speaking about his journey, Bhagwant Singh said, “This tour is not just about visiting religious sites; it is about embodying the values of Sikhism selflessness, service, and love for all. By cycling through the country, I aim to inspire others to embrace peace and live in harmony, regardless of their faith or background.”

His choice of cycling as a mode of transportation aligns with his commitment to sustainability. Covering vast distances on two wheels, he highlights the importance of preserving nature and reducing environmental impact, echoing the Sikh principle of living in harmony with the environment.

Wherever he stops, Bhagwant Singh’s journey becomes a focal point of inspiration. Devotees at the Gurudwaras and local residents gather to listen to his experiences, often joining him in prayers and discussions about fostering communal amity. By visiting key historical Gurudwaras, Bhagwant Singh connects with the spiritual and cultural heritage of Sikhism.

His remarkable journey serves as a reminder of the power of faith and the enduring legacy of Sikh teachings in promoting universal brotherhood. With many more gurudwaras to visit, Bhagwant Singh's spiritual sojourn is a testament to dedication, resilience, and a heartfelt commitment to making the world a better place.