Punjab police team reach Assam's Dibrugarh to arrest Amritpal Singh as NSA detention ends

A team of the Punjab Police has reached Dibrugarh to initiate legal formalities for the arrest of Amritpal Singh following the expiry of his detention under the National Security Act on April 22.

As per sources, the team, led by a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer, arrived in Assam after the state government received permission from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to continue keeping Singh lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail beyond the NSA detention period to facilitate further legal action.

Singh, a radical Sikh preacher and Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, was arrested on April 23, 2023, in Rode village of Moga district, nearly two months after the February 2023 Ajnala police station incident. In the episode, Singh and his supporters allegedly breached barricades and entered a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar, clashing with personnel to secure the release of an associate.

The Ajnala case has seen limited progress due to Singh’s preventive detention. Charges have been framed against 41 accused, including Singh, under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code such as attempt to murder, assault on public servants, criminal conspiracy, rioting, and unlawful assembly, along with provisions of the Arms Act.

Despite being in custody, Singh contested and won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate in the 2024 general elections, securing approximately 1.9 lakh votes. He took oath as a Member of Parliament on July 5, 2024, in what remains his only appearance in Parliament so far. His subsequent petitions seeking parole to attend parliamentary sessions were rejected by authorities citing law and order concerns.

Nine of Singh’s aides, who were earlier detained under the NSA, were brought back to Punjab last year after their detention was not extended. They are currently in police custody and lodged in various jails across the state.

In addition to the Ajnala case, at least 12 FIRs have been registered against Singh and his associates across districts including Amritsar (Rural), Jalandhar, and Moga, primarily related to incidents of violence and intimidation. Singh has also been named as the main conspirator in the October 2024 killing of social media influencer Gurpreet Singh alias Hari Nau in Kotkapura.

Investigators have also named Canada-based accused Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla among those involved in the murder case. Other cases against Singh include allegations of promoting enmity registered in Amritsar and Baghapurana in February 2023.

Authorities said the current move to formally arrest Singh in the Ajnala case is expected to advance pending legal proceedings that had remained stalled during his preventive detention.