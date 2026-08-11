Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa partners with Sikh Aid Foundation to build 35 flood-proof homes in Assam

Punjabi singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has extended his humanitarian efforts towards flood-affected families in Assam by partnering with the Sikh Aid Foundation to support the construction of 35 permanent, flood-resilient homes in parts of Upper Assam.

The houses will be built for families affected by the devastating floods in Sivasagar, Jorhat and Nepali Khuti, with Randhawa contributing Rs 7 lakh towards the rehabilitation initiative.

The initiative marks a shift from immediate relief to long-term rehabilitation, with the proposed elevated and flood-resilient houses aimed at providing greater safety and stability to families living in flood-prone areas.

Randhawa had earlier contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Hello Life Foundation for emergency assistance to flood-affected communities in Assam. The contribution, coordinated through digital creator Dimpu Baruah, was used to provide essential supplies including food, clothing, medical materials and other necessities to displaced families.

Randhawa has also joined a growing group of public figures supporting relief and rehabilitation efforts in Assam. Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, along with digital creators Fukra Insaan and Triggered Insaan, have also contributed to initiatives aimed at assisting communities affected by the floods.

The singer's latest contribution reflects his broader record of humanitarian work. During the Punjab floods, Randhawa supported relief operations through camps in Dera Baba Nanak and Dharowali, besides contributing towards home reconstruction, cattle feed and wheat seeds for affected farmers.

He had also contributed Rs 20 lakh from his personal savings to the PM-CARES Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic to support healthcare infrastructure.

The latest housing initiative in Assam is expected to provide affected families with more durable shelter and strengthen long-term resilience against recurring floods.