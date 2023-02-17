Commissioner of Guwahati Police Diganta Barah on February 17 issued a show cause notice to Satgaon police station, officer in charge, Manjit Buragohain after prime accused of Guwahati businessman Ranjit Bora's murder case Shah Alam Talukdar, escaped the police custody on February 16.



The officer in charge has been asked to submit a written reply to the commissioner of police about the alleged incident.

According to reports, Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused of Purabi Dairy distributor escaped from the police while he was being taken to the Botahghuli area in Guwahati by the Satgaon Police for conducting a search operation.

According to police, he was in handcuffs when he escaped from custody.Earlier on February 10, Alam tried to kill himself in the lockup at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.

Shah Alam is the prime accused in the case and is a resident of the Panjabari area where Ranjit Bora was killed.

As per reports, Shah Alam attempted to kill himself using the sharp edges of a bucket. He tried to cut his nerves on the wrist.

Shah Alam is among six accused in the case. Of the six, five have already been arrested.

The distributor of Purabi Diary, Ranjit Bora was shot dead inside his car he was travelling to a bank in Guwahati to deposit money.

The incident took place near the Silpagram at Panjabari road in Guwahati, Assam.