Guwahati Police on February 5 have solved the Purabi Dairy Distributor Ranjit Bora Shooting Case arrested two main accused pertaining to the case . The two individuals have been identified as Shah Alom Talukdar of Hajo,Kamrup and Sujal Ali of Satgaon, Guwahati. According to police reports, Shah Alom was residing in a rented house at Panjabari and has been in Guwhati for the last 10 Years.

He is apprehended and is now under the custody of Dispur Police Station.Sujal Ali worked hand in hand with Shah Alom.He is also apprehended and is now under the custody of Mukalmua.

These two culprits used to work in a 6(six) members Criminal Gang; the other members of the gang are Jaydev Mahanta,Jitu Moni Barman, Haren Patgiri.

The sixth accused has been identified but the details are not disclosed in the interest of investigation of the case. Police said that the sixth accused will be arrested soon.

They have admitted the fact that they have committed the crime using the recovered Hero Glamour bike with a 9mm pistol.

The details of the person presently having the pistol is absconding.Substantial evidence have been recovered to prove the Purabi Murder Case.The culprits have also confessed about their involvement in other criminal activities that took place in Guwahati.

In a shocking episode on 21 November, 2022, a distributor of Purabi Diary products in Guwahati was shot by two criminals in daylight around 12 pm in the Panjabari area.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Bora, of 58 years old who was the owner of a diary distribution unit in Guwahati.

The incident took place when Ranjit Bora was on his way to deposit cash in the bank. It was a part of his business routine to deposit cash in the ICICI Bank just in front of the Purabi Diary.

The muggers fired at him and snatched his bag with 2.5 lakhs inside it.

According to the Dispur police station officials, the victim was immediately rushed to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Ranjit Bora succumbed to his injuries at around 12:44 PM in GMCH. The victim was a permanent resident of Kahilipara area and served as a distributor of milk and milk products for 12 years.

He was linked with the West Assam Milk Producer's Cooperative Union Limited. The entire Purabi Diary family extended heartfelt condolence to the deceased and his family members.