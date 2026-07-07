Pushback of suspected Bangladeshis unlawful: AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and MLA Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday, July 7 criticised the detection, deportation and pushback of suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals, describing the practice as unlawful and contrary to constitutional principles.

Responding to questions on the issue, Ajmal said the information he had referred to earlier was based on government data and added that he would provide the exact figures later.

"Pushback is absolutely unlawful; it is illegal. It is wrong, and it shouldn't happen. It is an atrocity," Ajmal said.

He asserted that the rule of law and constitutional values must guide all actions concerning the detection and deportation of illegal immigrants.

"In this day and age, the world runs on law, and the world runs on the Constitution. Regarding our Constitution of India, the people doing this are the ones who do not respect the Constitution," the AIUDF leader alleged.

Ajmal's remarks come amid continuing discussions over measures adopted to detect and deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals from Assam and other border states.