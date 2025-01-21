The Dolamara region in Karbi Anglong near Bokakhat has emerged as a focal point for illegal timber smuggling, with smugglers adopting innovative tactics to evade detection. Drawing comparisons to the Telugu film "Pushpa," the operations reveal a high level of ingenuity in transporting large quantities of valuable timber.



Authorities discovered trucks concealing timber under layers of sand and hay. Acting on a tip-off, the Dolamara Forest Range Office seized two vehicles bearing registration numbers AS 05 C 4784 and AS 03 AC 6057. However, a third vehicle carrying timber hidden beneath sand was released by the forest department earlier this morning under unclear circumstances, raising questions about enforcement measures.



Key suspects in the smuggling racket, including Abdul Salim alias Batu from Bokakhat and Rang and Philip from Dolamara Dadhara, are still on the run. Efforts to apprehend them are underway, though the delay has sparked concerns over effective action against this illegal trade.



Local residents and environmental activists are urging the authorities to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and hold those responsible accountable to protect the region’s valuable natural resources.





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