A video of a woman being publicly sentenced to Talibani torture by her lover's family, on charges of extramarital love has gone viral on social media.

The incident reported in Merapani area of Golaghat district has created widespread reaction among netizens

The woman, who suffered severe injuries as a result of the torture that took place during the day on Tuesday, filed a report to the police on Wednesday.

According to reports, Semim Sultana, a married woman from Golaghat Rangajan, was involved in an illicit affair with Faridul Hussain, a resident of Islampur village in Merapani.

People have long opposed the illicit romance, but even after the opposition from the community, the duo maintained a secret relationship.

On Tuesday, Semim arrived in Merapani Town along with two other young women. At the same time, his lover, Faridul, forcibly took two other young women, including Semim, to the foothills of Nagaland in a vehicle.

Later, Faridul's wife, mother, and a few other family members reached the spot. Semim was beaten up by the family members of his lover, Faridul.

As a result, Semim was beaten for almost half an hour, which caused major injuries to her body and left her nearly unconscious.

Meanwhile, a group of people recorded the footage of the single woman being beaten up on their mobile phones and posted it on social media.

Semim Sultana, the victim, filed a police report at the Merapani police station accusing the family of her lover, Faridul Hussain of assaulting her grievously.