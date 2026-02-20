Qualcomm Technologies–Tata Electronics partnership to boost semiconductor manufacturing in Assam

In a major boost to Assam’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Tata Electronics have announced a partnership to manufacture advanced automotive modules at the upcoming semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad.

Under the collaboration, Tata Electronics will manufacture Qualcomm’s automotive modules at its high-volume Jagiroad plant, positioning Assam as a key player in India’s push for domestic semiconductor production under the “Make in India” initiative.

The facility will enable local production of technologies used in digital cockpits, infotainment systems, connectivity platforms and intelligent vehicle solutions, catering to both Indian and global automakers. The move is expected to enhance supply chain resilience while creating new opportunities for high-tech manufacturing in the state.

The Jagiroad OSAT facility, India’s first indigenous semiconductor assembly and testing unit, involves an investment of USD 3 billion and will focus on critical packaging technologies such as Wire Bond, Flip Chip and Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP).

Industry experts believe the partnership will not only accelerate Assam’s integration into the global semiconductor value chain but also contribute to employment generation and industrial growth in the region by attracting investments in automotive electronics, communications, IoT and AI-driven technologies.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards transforming Assam into a hub for advanced electronics manufacturing in the Northeast.