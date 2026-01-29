Queen Mother of Bhutan selected for 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity award

The Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT) has announced Her Majesty Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Queen Mother of the Kingdom of Bhutan, as the recipient of the 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award, 2025. The honour acknowledges her lifelong and exemplary contributions to social welfare, rural development, and cultural preservation.

The award presentation ceremony is scheduled to be held on February 3, 2026, at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium of Bodoland University, Kokrajhar. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Hagrama Mohilary, Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), will attend as the Special Guest.

Instituted in memory of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, the iconic Bodo leader, social reformer, and architect of peace, the Soldier of Humanity Award has been conferred annually since 2004. The award recognises individuals who have rendered outstanding service to humanity, cutting across barriers of region, religion, nationality, and identity. The honour carries a cash award of Rs 2 lakh, a citation, and a memento of Bodofa U. N. Brahma.

Her Majesty Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck is globally respected for her compassionate vision and enduring commitment to inclusive development. As the Founding President of the Tarayana Foundation, she has led transformative initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalised and remote communities across Bhutan. Her work spans key areas such as poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment, education, healthcare, and sustainable livelihoods, with a strong emphasis on preserving indigenous culture and traditions.

A renowned author and a patron of arts and culture, the Queen Mother has also played a pivotal role in nurturing Bhutan’s literary heritage and safeguarding its cultural identity. Her selection for the prestigious award underscores the universal relevance of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma’s ideals of humanity, harmony, and social justice.