Question looms as none of Zubeen’s associates show up for SIT questioning from Singapore, deadline ends today

The deadline set by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the appearance of Singapore-based associates linked to the mysterious death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg expires today (October 6), yet none of the individuals have shown up for questioning.

Despite repeated notices and a final deadline fixed for October 6, not a single person has appeared before the SIT so far.

The SIT had summoned all those reportedly present in Singapore at the time of the incident, including Tanmoy Phukan, Abhimanyu Talukdar, Debojyoti Hazarika, Rupkamal Kalita, Siddharth Bora, Parikshit Sharma, Sudipta Chatterjee, and Bazid Ahmed, urging them to cooperate with the investigation. However, none have returned to Assam or extended any assistance to the probe team.

Officials said that the non-cooperation of these key witnesses has raised concerns over the transparency and pace of the ongoing investigation. Some summoned individuals have cited “personal reasons” or “technical difficulties” for their absence, while others have not responded at all.



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Sources from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) noted that continued non-cooperation could hamper the progress of the SIT’s probe. The team is now considering next steps, including issuing fresh summons or taking stricter legal measures against those ignoring repeated notices.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue, clarifying that the state government cannot forcibly bring anyone back from abroad. “This is entirely up to them. The Assam government cannot bring anyone back to the state by force. We will have to coordinate with their parents to ensure their return. Assam Police cannot go to Singapore and arrest them, which is why we must bring them back through proper channels,” the Chief Minister said.

Issuing a stern warning, CM Sarma added, “We have given them time until October 6, and we will take strict action if they refuse to return.”

The SIT, constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death, continues its probe while evaluating legal options to ensure the cooperation of witnesses crucial to the case.