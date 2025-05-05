The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has suspended nine principals and a subject teacher from government higher secondary schools across the state. The officials have been accused of involvement in the leaking of question papers during the recent Higher Secondary First Year Examination.

The suspension orders, signed by Mamata Hojai, Director of Secondary Education, Assam, come after the accused failed to provide satisfactory responses to earlier show-cause notices issued in connection with the scandal. In several cases, there was no response at all, prompting immediate disciplinary action.

Among the suspended officials are Dr. Rohit Chandra Rabha, Principal of Narengkati Higher Secondary School in Sonitpur, and Sandhya Bezbora, Principal of PM Shri Kathiatali HS School in Nagaon. Bezbora is specifically linked to the leak of examination papers in the recently concluded HS First Year Examination.

The crackdown also includes the suspension of Himani Dutta, a subject teacher at Baguan HS School in Goalpara, who has been implicated in the leak of the Advanced Assamese paper.

In Dhemaji district, three principals—Kabita Chutia of Bordoloni HS School, Chakraborty Borgohain of Dhemaji Girls’ Senior Secondary School, and Gopiram Doley of West Jonai Senior Secondary School—have been relieved of their duties.

Further suspensions have hit Majuli and Dhubri districts, with Lilamoni Borgohain, Principal of Kamalabari Satra HS School; Moinul Haque Mandal, Principal of Lakhiganj HS School; and Pradip Kalita, in-charge Principal of Rangiya Girls’ HS School, also facing disciplinary action.

The ASSEB has directed district Inspectors of Schools to temporarily take charge as acting principals in the affected institutions until further notice. The board’s swift action signals a zero-tolerance approach to examination-related corruption as it continues its probe into the wider network behind the leaks.