Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council extends one-time scholarship aid to tribal students in Assam's Boko

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) has extended one-time scholarship assistance to tribal students as part of its 2024–25 financial year initiative, benefiting dozens of students across constituencies.

On April 27, Councilor Sumit Rabha distributed scholarship cheques to 34 students from various villages under the Boko Council constituency at the Boko Tourism Bhawan. An education awareness meeting was also held alongside the distribution, with participation from students and parents.

Retired teachers Suren Kalita and Nagen Kalita addressed the gathering, offering guidance on academic focus and the importance of perseverance in education. Sumit Rabha said the initiative aims to support tribal students in continuing their studies despite financial constraints.

In a parallel programme at the office of the Gobardhan Regional Youth Association, Bamunigaon Councilor Ajit Rabha distributed scholarship cheques to 24 students from the Bamunigaon Council constituency.

Ajit Rabha noted that while around 100 students had applied for the assistance, limited council funds allowed only 24 beneficiaries in the current phase. He, however, assured that more students would be covered in subsequent phases of the one-time scholarship scheme.