Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha felicitates four MLAs, reiterates demand for RHAC constitutional recognition

The Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha, a constituent ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on June 11 organised a grand felicitation ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Boko to honour four newly elected legislators from the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area.

The event, marked by traditional cultural displays and political messaging, reflected both celebration and renewed commitment to issues concerning the Rabha community and the autonomous council.

The felicitation was extended to Palashbari MLA Himanshu Shekhar Baishya, Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh, Dudhnai MLA and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the RHAC Tankeswar Rabha, and West Goalpara MLA Pabitra Rabha.

Presided over by Kamrup district president Sumit Rabha, the programme witnessed participation from several organisations across Kamrup district. The legislators were accorded traditional honours, including gamochas, arnais, pajars, japis and sorais, symbolising the cultural heritage of the Rabha community.

Addressing the gathering, Palashbari MLA Himanshu Shekhar Baishya clarified that the proposed satellite city would not be developed in Borduwar under the RHAC area, but near the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. He stressed the need for planned urban expansion while safeguarding local interests.

Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh said addressing public grievances would remain his foremost priority and pledged to work towards resolving issues faced by the people of his constituency.

Dudhnai MLA and RHAC Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha urged residents not to sell their land to outsiders for short-term financial gains. He also reiterated the long-standing demand for constitutional recognition of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, emphasizing the need to protect indigenous identity and community resources.

Meanwhile, West Goalpara MLA Pabitra Rabha highlighted the potential impact of the proposed "One Nation, One Vote" system and future constituency delimitation exercises. He said additional constituencies could be created within the Rabha Hasong Council area, increasing the number of elected representatives and strengthening the council's ability to address regional issues.

Speakers at the event described the ceremony as more than a celebration of electoral success, saying it represented a collective reaffirmation of the aspirations of the Rabha community. Through traditional honours and public pledges, the Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha sought to project unity and resolve in advancing the interests of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and its people.