Rabha, Karbi oaths reflect Assam Assembly’s growing cultural inclusion: BJP MLA Taranga Gogoi

BJP MLA Taranga Gogoi on May 21 said the use of tribal languages during the oath-taking ceremony of the Assam Legislative Assembly reflects a significant step towards strengthening cultural representation and inclusion in the state.

Speaking during the inaugural session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly, the Naharkatia MLA described the occasion as a “privileged day” and said being elected for a second term carried both responsibility and renewed commitment towards public service.

“It feels wonderful to be a re-elected MLA because it renews our opportunity to serve the state and work tirelessly for the people who voted for us,” Gogoi said.

He also referred to changes witnessed during the opening session, highlighting that members from tribal communities took their oaths in their respective mother tongues.

“In the past, we saw the use of six officially recognised languages in the Assembly. Today, Rabha MLAs took oath in the Rabha language and Karbi MLAs took oath in the Karbi language,” Gogoi said.

He termed the development an important structural change that would strengthen Assam’s cultural integrity and provide greater space for traditional and tribal languages within legislative institutions.

The BJP legislator said such initiatives send a positive message to tribal communities across the state and reflect efforts towards broader cultural inclusion.

Gogoi also noted that the Assembly had elected its new Speaker and said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill is expected to be introduced during the ongoing session.

The inaugural sitting of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly marked the beginning of proceedings for the new House following the recently concluded state elections.