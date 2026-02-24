Racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi shows prejudice against Northeast persists: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on February 24 condemned the alleged racial abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi, stating that the incident is a “stark reminder” that prejudice against people from the Northeast continues to persist.

According to police, three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial abuse and intimidation by their neighbours in Malviya Nagar, following a dispute over repair work at their rented apartment in south Delhi. The incident reportedly occurred around 3.30 pm on February 20, when drilling and electrical installation work was being carried out in the women’s fourth-floor flat.

Reacting to the incident in a post on X, Gogoi said the racist abuse faced by the Arunachali women was deeply disturbing and unacceptable. He asserted that no citizen should be made to feel alien in their own country and described the episode as evidence that discrimination against people from the Northeast remains a serious concern.

The deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha said the matter cannot be dismissed as a routine neighbourhood dispute. He urged authorities to act swiftly, ensure accountability under the law, and provide full protection and support to the complainants. He added that equal citizenship must translate into equal respect and equal protection in every part of the country.